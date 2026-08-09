In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|10.74 PS PS