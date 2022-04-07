|Max Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.79 PS @ 7500rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|63.121 mm
|Max Torque
|9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.30 Nm @ 5500rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.7:1
|10.1:1
|Displacement
|113.2 cc
|109.51 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|47 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹78,499
|₹81,830
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,250
|₹70,799
|RTO
|₹5,380
|₹6,194
|Insurance
|₹5,869
|₹4,837
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,687
|₹1,758