In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.79 PS PS