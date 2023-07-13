HT Auto
Hero Splendor iSmart vs Honda Dio 125

Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc125 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledFan Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS-6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49997,770
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25083,400
RTO
5,3808,172
Insurance
5,8696,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6872,101
Expert Reviews
Verdict

