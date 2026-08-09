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HomeCompare BikesSplendor iSmart vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

Hero Splendor iSmart vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 65,000₹ 76,401
Mileage60.0 kmpl65.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc109 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L9.1 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm162 mm
Length
2048 mm2044 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg112 kg
Height
1110 mm1076 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm720 mm
Width
726 mm736 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49987,988
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25074,401
RTO
5,3807,452
Insurance
5,8696,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,891

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