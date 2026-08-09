In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS