In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|7.84 PS PS