In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Muv-E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Muv-e
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 61,999
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|14.5 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.