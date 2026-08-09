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Hero Splendor iSmart vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs F6i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart F6i
BrandHeroHero Lectro
Price₹ 65,000₹ 60,999
Range-55 km/charge
Mileage60.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹60,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
2048 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg70 kg
Height
1110 mm-
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
726 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm160 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49964,454
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25060,999
RTO
5,3800
Insurance
5,8693,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,385

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