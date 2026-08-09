In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs C9 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|C9
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 43,999
|Range
|-
|25 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.