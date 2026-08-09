In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Optima LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Optima la
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|50 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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