In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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