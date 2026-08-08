In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Optima e5
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-