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Hero Splendor iSmart vs Hero Electric Eddy

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Eddy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Eddy
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 65,000₹ 72,000
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage60.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.54 Kwh
Engine Capacity113 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Length
2048 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg60 kg
Height
1110 mm-
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
726 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Suspension
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah1.54 Kwh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49975,634
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25072,000
RTO
5,3800
Insurance
5,8693,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,625

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