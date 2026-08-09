In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Atria Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Atria
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 77,690
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|536 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.