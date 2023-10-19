In 2023 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less