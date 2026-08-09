In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.15 PS PS