|Max Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|56.5 mm
|Max Torque
|9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.7:1
|-
|Displacement
|113.2 cc
|110.9 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|1
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|Variomatic Drive
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6-2.0
|Bore
|50 mm
|50 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹78,499
|₹83,250
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,250
|₹69,684
|RTO
|₹5,380
|₹6,105
|Insurance
|₹5,869
|₹7,461
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,687
|₹1,789