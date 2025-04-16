In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|10.87 PS PS