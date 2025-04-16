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HomeCompare BikesSplendor iSmart vs Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Splendor iSmart vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Super splendor xtec
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 65,000₹ 84,448
Mileage60.0 kmpl69 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc124.7 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm10.84 PS PS

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2048 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1267 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg122 kg
Height
1110 mm1092 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm793 mm
Width
726 mm729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5-Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49998,284
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25084,448
RTO
5,3807,056
Insurance
5,8696,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6872,112

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