In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|10.84 PS PS