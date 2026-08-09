In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.15 PS PS