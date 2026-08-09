In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.09 PS PS