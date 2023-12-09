Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹84,730*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,54997,856
Ex-Showroom Price
79,91184,730
RTO
6,3926,778
Insurance
6,2466,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9892,103

