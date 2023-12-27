Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,5491,36,912
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9111,16,800
RTO
6,3929,874
Insurance
6,2466,888
Accessories Charges
03,350
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9892,942

