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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs FZ-FI V3

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Fz-fi v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 91,952₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc149 cc
Power8.02 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Exhaust View
Right Side View
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L13 L
Length
2000 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg135 kg
Height
1052 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Width
720 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km-
Max Speed
87 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeWet, multi-disc
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle-
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,ECO Indicator
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,5681,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
77,4281,08,466
RTO
6,49410,177
Insurance
6,6468,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9462,735

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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