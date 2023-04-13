In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS