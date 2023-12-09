In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less