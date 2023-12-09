In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less