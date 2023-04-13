In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm