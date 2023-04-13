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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs LX 125

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Lx 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 91,952₹ 93,470
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124 cc
Power8.02 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L7.4 L
Length
2000 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg115 kg
Height
1052 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm770 mm
Width
720 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
588 km
Max Speed
87 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm52 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double CradleMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,5681,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
77,42896,615
RTO
6,4947,729
Insurance
6,6466,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9462,382

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs HF Deluxe
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty.
Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
13 Apr 2023
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