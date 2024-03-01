In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Splendor Plus XTEC vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Scooty pep plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 79,911 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 83.2 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 87.8 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 5.4 PS PS