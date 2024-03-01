In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison