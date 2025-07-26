In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS