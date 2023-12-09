In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less