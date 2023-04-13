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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs Jupiter 125

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Jupiter 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 91,952₹ 78,100
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124.8 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L5.1 L
Length
2000 mm1852 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg108 kg
Height
1052 mm1168 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm765 mm
Width
720 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km-
Max Speed
87 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeCVT-Automatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle-
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,Ground Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,56890,380
Ex-Showroom Price
77,42878,100
RTO
6,4946,248
Insurance
6,6466,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9461,942

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs SP 125
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs HF Deluxe
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty.
Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
13 Apr 2023
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The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
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