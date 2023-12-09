In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less