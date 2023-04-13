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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 91,952₹ 73,340
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109.7 cc
Power8.02 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L6 L
Length
2000 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg107 kg
Height
1052 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm765 mm
Width
720 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km-
Max Speed
87 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
49.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double CradleHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
i3s Technology
YesAnalog
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,Econometer Parking Brake
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah4 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,56885,313
Ex-Showroom Price
77,42873,340
RTO
6,4945,867
Insurance
6,6466,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9461,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs SP 125
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs HF Deluxe
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

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