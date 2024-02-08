In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Splendor Plus XTEC vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Iqube electric Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 79,911 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 83.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 97.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours