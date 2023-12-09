Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs Apache RTR 180

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeWet Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,5491,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9111,12,065
RTO
6,3929,731
Insurance
6,2469,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9892,851

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 for a limited period
    Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India, rivals Okinawa PraisePro
    9 Dec 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Hector SUV price hiked for the third time since launch in January
    23 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     