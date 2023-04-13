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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs Apache RTR 160

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Apache rtr 160
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 91,952₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc159.7 cc
Power8.02 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L12 L
Length
2000 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg137 kg
Height
1052 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Width
720 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km-
Max Speed
87 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeSlipper Clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle-
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,5681,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
77,4281,12,190
RTO
6,4948,975
Insurance
6,64611,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9462,850

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
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