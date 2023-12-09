In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less