In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS