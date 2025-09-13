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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 91,952₹ 83,793
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L5.2 L
Length
2000 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg106 kg
Height
1052 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
588 km-
Max Speed
87 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle-
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,5681,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
77,42883,793
RTO
6,4949,503
Insurance
6,6466,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9462,152

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs SP 125
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs HF Deluxe
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty.
Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
13 Apr 2023
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9 Aug 2026
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
30 May 2024
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