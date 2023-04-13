In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-