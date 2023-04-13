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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs Revolt RV300

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Revolt rv300
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 91,952₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L-
Length
2000 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg101 kg
Height
1052 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm826 mm
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km
Max Speed
87 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Double CradleLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah60 V
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,56894,999
Ex-Showroom Price
77,42894,999
RTO
6,4940
Insurance
6,6460
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9462,041

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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