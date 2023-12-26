In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price).
Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
