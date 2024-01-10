In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis
In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price).
Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively.
Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less