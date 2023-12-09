In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less