In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS