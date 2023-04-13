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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus XTEC vs Unicorn

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Unicorn
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 91,952₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc162.71 cc
Power8.02 PS PS13.18 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
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Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L13 L
Length
2000 mm2081 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm187 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg139 kg
Height
1052 mm1103 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm798 mm
Width
720 mm756 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km650 km
Max Speed
87 kmph106 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double CradleDiamond
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,5681,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
77,4281,20,159
RTO
6,49410,143
Insurance
6,64611,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9463,050

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs SP 125
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs HF Deluxe
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty.
Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
13 Apr 2023
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The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
30 May 2024
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