Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc162.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,5491,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9111,05,718
RTO
6,3928,694
Insurance
6,24611,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9892,705

