In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS