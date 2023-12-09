In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less