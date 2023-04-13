In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS