In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price).
Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
