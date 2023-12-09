In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 76,234 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less