Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹76,234*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,54988,848
Ex-Showroom Price
79,91176,234
RTO
6,3926,628
Insurance
6,2465,986
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9891,909

