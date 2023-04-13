In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS