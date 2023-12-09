In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs 79,806 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less