In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price).
Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
