In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less