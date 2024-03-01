In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 93,144 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Pleasure Plus vs Notte125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Notte125 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 93,144 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 110.9 cc 124 cc Power 8.1 PS PS 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm