Hero Pleasure Plus vs Vespa Notte125

In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Pleasure Plus vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Notte125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 70,838₹ 93,144
Mileage50.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124 cc
Power8.1 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
EMI
1,774NaN

