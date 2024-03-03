In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm.
On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.1 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS