In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Pleasure Plus vs LX 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Lx 125 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 93,470 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 110.9 cc 124 cc Power 8.1 PS PS 9.92 PS PS