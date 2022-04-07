HT Auto
Hero Pleasure Plus vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA

Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
FI BS6 Sheet Metal Wheel
₹58,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eSpa LA
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA
eSpa LA 60V
₹42,924*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
FI (Fuel Injection)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.5:01-
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,12548,174
Ex-Showroom Price
58,90048,174
RTO
3,5340
Insurance
5,6910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4641,035

